Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

