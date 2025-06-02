Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $684,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

