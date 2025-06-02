Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.