Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3%

ADI stock opened at $212.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

