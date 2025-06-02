Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 84,898 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.