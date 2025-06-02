Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,066 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 170.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $87,163,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock worth $5,644,780. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

