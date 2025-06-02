Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.53 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

