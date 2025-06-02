Top Telecom Stocks To Research – May 30th

Broadcom, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, UiPath, ServiceNow, and CRH are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, data, internet, mobile and wireless communications—and the infrastructure that supports them, like fiber?optic networks, cell towers and satellites. These equities represent ownership in firms whose revenue tends to be relatively stable and regulated, often enabling them to pay steady dividends. Investors typically view telecom stocks as defensive holdings, offering predictable cash flows but generally lower growth potential compared with more cyclical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,935,013. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 194.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.79. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $23.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,319. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.10 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $274.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.90.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.63. 2,815,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.13. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $85.47. 6,154,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,999,655. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

UiPath (PATH)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 33,293,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,907. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.34. 431,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,958. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $896.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $975.49.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. 3,308,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

