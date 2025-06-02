SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SPXC opened at $152.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.