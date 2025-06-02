Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at HC Wainwright

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 346.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VERA. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 366,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

