Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $392.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $272.49 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.55 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

