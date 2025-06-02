LVW Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

