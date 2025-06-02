3,493 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

