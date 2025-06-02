LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

HCA stock opened at $381.29 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

