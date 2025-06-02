Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $3,456,326.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,527,201.20. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,801,351. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.1%

COIN stock opened at $246.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.08. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.