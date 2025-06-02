Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of CING opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.88. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cingulate stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cingulate Inc. ( NASDAQ:CING Free Report ) by 281.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.34% of Cingulate worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CING shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Cingulate from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cingulate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cingulate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

