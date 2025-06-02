Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 317,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 228.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,409 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.11. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. Research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

