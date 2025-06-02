Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 94,945 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

