Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $16.03.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
