Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 35.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.4%
CMCT opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $725.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
