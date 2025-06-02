Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 35.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.4%

CMCT opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $725.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.