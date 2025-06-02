Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,729.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,899.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,954.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,274.55 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

