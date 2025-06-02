Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,516 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.51 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.