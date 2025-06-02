Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.