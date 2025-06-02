Dohrnii Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Dohrnii token can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dohrnii has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Dohrnii has a market cap of $56.58 million and $331,506.91 worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $103,989.97 or 0.99818361 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,722.81 or 0.99561923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dohrnii

Dohrnii was first traded on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,075,042 tokens. Dohrnii’s official website is dohrnii.io. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io. Dohrnii’s official message board is dohrnii.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Dohrnii

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 3.31238032 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $328,270.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dohrnii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dohrnii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

