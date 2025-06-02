Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $197.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.23.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

