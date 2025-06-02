High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,184,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,929,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 110,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock opened at $241.09 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $241.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,547 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $352,886.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,045,280.07. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,243. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

