Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,114,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 113,945 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 72,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 454,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

