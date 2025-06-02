Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.91.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Global Payments's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global Payments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

