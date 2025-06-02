DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $475.17 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,989.97 or 0.99818361 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,722.81 or 0.99561923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol’s genesis date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,244,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,244,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.14892198 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $17,945,727.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

