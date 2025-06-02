The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after buying an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $867,785,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $316.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.33.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

