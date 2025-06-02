Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00003008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00002420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,294,557 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 982,294,556.79799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05606171 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $3,538,392.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

