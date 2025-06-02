Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
