Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Toast Stock Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $42.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,215.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,458.40. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,991 shares of company stock worth $15,242,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toast by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

