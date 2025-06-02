Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

