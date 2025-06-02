LUKSO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,278.89 (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $18.84 million and $31,278.89 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,989.97 or 0.99818361 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,722.81 or 0.99561923 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.