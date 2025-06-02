Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.5979 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

