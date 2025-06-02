iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Holdings Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,705 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

BATS IBHG opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

