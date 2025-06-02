Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 6,773 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BAB stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

