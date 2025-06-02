iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $231.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $232.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

