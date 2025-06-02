O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

