Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

