Paladin Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Paladin Wealth LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 352,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 6.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

