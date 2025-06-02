Paladin Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XSVN opened at $47.26 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

