Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,457 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $89.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,218,500 shares of company stock worth $245,455,405. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.