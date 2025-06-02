JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,507,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $540.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.