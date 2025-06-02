Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.60 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

