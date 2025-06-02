Roxbury Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Roxbury Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 732.3% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 145,764 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

