Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 38 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 60,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 49,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $287.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day moving average of $285.23.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

