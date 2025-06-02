Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partners

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Leerink Partners in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Leerink Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.23 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $527.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11,283.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.