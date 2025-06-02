Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.