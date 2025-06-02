Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 4.0%

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $149.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.